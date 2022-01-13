Four teams competed in the 2022 sheep-to-shawl competition at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg Wednesday night.
The teams — Friends Thru Fiber, Twisted Sisters + a Dude, Fidget Spinners, and Butler County Pedalers — had 2 1/2 hours to shear a sheep, spin the wool and make a shawl.
Judges evaluate the work on the shearing, the condition of the fleece, the quality of the spinning, the evenness of the weaving and the design.
Teams members each take on a task, which includes shearing, carding, flicking, spinning and weaving.
The grand champion sheep-to-shawl team for the 2022 competition was Friends through Fiber.
LNP + LancasterOnline photographer Blaine Shahan documented the process:
Dale Mylin, of Willow Street, shears wool from the sheep for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the sheep to shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Dale Mylin, of Willow Street, shears wool from the sheep for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the sheep to shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Dale Mylin, of Willow Street, shears wool from the sheep for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the sheep to shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Dale Mylin, of Willow Street, shears wool from the sheep for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the sheep to shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Beth Sterling, left, and Kelly Czyzewski spin and weave for Fidget Spinners. a team from Lancaster County, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Beth Sterling, of Martic Township, spins for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Beth Sterling of Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, uses foot power for her spinning wheel during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kelly Czyzewski, weaver for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, hem stitches her teams shawl during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kelly Czyzewski, weaver for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, hem stitches her teams shawl during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Marty Brunner, of East Hempfield Township, spins for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster County, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. In the background is Tracy Beck, of Manor Township.
Beth Sterling spins for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Tracy Beck, of Manor Township, spins for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kelly Czyzewski, weaver for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, holds the teams shawl from the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, competes in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Wool is spun on a spinning wheel during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Madi Shaw, of Greensburg, weaves from Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, puts finishing touches on their shawl during the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Madi Shaw, of Greensburg, a weaver for Twisted Sisters and a Dude, hands her teams shawl to a judge, left, at the Sheep to Shawl competition at Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Judges at the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Sheep to Shawl competition, look over a shawl Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The sheep that was shorn for Fidget Spinners, a team from Lancaster county, wears a coat while standing in a pen as teams compete in Sheep to Shawl at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Jad Drake, of Burkittsville, Md., competes in the Antique Tractor Pull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Ron Rudy, of Dillsburg, drives his 1954 Farmall Super C tractor in the Antique Tractor Pull competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Ron Rudy, of Dillsburg, drives his 1954 Farmall Super C tractor in the Antique Tractor Pull competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kanin Drake, 10, of Frederick, Maryland, operates a 1950 Farmall H tractor in the antique tractor pull competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Jad Drake, of Burkittsville, Md., competes in the Antique Tractor Pull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Jena Roop, of Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, drives an antique Farmall tractor in the Antique Tractor Pull competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Kanin Drake, 10, of Frederick, Maryland, operates a 1950 Farmall H tractor in the antique tractor pull competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
