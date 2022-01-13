Four teams competed in the 2022 sheep-to-shawl competition at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

The teams — Friends Thru Fiber, Twisted Sisters + a Dude, Fidget Spinners, and Butler County Pedalers — had 2 1/2 hours to shear a sheep, spin the wool and make a shawl.

Judges evaluate the work on the shearing, the condition of the fleece, the quality of the spinning, the evenness of the weaving and the design.

Teams members each take on a task, which includes shearing, carding, flicking, spinning and weaving.

The grand champion sheep-to-shawl team for the 2022 competition was Friends through Fiber.

LNP + LancasterOnline photographer Blaine Shahan documented the process: