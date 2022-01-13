Farm Show Wednesday
Twisted Sisters and a Dude, a team with members from western Pennsylvania and Harrisburg, competes in the Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Four teams competed in the 2022 sheep-to-shawl competition at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

The teams — Friends Thru Fiber, Twisted Sisters + a Dude, Fidget Spinners, and Butler County Pedalers — had 2 1/2 hours to shear a sheep, spin the wool and make a shawl.

Judges evaluate the work on the shearing, the condition of the fleece, the quality of the spinning, the evenness of the weaving and the design.

Teams members each take on a task, which includes shearing, carding, flicking, spinning and weaving.

The grand champion sheep-to-shawl team for the 2022 competition was Friends through Fiber.

LNP + LancasterOnline photographer Blaine Shahan documented the process:

Sheep-to-shawl and more: Highlights from Wednesday at the Farm Show [photos]

The Pennsylvania Farm show continued its annual weeklong salute to agriculture Wednesday with a full slate of events. In addition to tractor pulls, cooking demonstrations, and other presentations, the festival favorite Sheep to Shawl contest also was held. The competition featured Lancaster County’s Fidget Spinners team. The Junior Farm Show Committee hosted line dancing in the New Holland Arena,

