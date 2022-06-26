At least 10 Lancaster County elected-office holders are signed up as users of different end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, LNP | LancasterOnline has found.

End-to-end encryption is a technology that scrambles the data that one person sends to another in order to prevent a third party from hacking and obtaining private information. Some apps that employ the technology also can be set to automatically delete messages after they’ve been read.

LNP | LancasterOnline used known phone numbers of elected officials to see if they were signed up on popular encrypted messaging apps like Signal, WhatsApp, Wickr, Telegram and Viber. The review found the 10 officials on Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram.

The fact that elected officials are on these apps is not necessarily a surprise since they’re popular among the general population. And end-to-end encryption is now a common feature on ubiquitous messaging products like Apple’s iMessage and Facebook Messenger, whether users know it or not.

Internet privacy advocacy groups like the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation have championed end-to-end encryption as a critical privacy tool for individuals to live their lives without fear of government or private surveillance.

But incidents of public officials using apps like Signal, which touts its privacy tools to customers, to skirt state and federal open records laws have emerged in Michigan, California, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.

Michigan lawmakers passed a law in 2021 banning the use of any messaging technology that would not record their communications on the messaging network used by state employees.

That came after a lawsuit over the firing of a state employee turned up surprisingly few internal communications about the incident. Later, state police leaders admitted they were using Signal to avoid the state’s network server.

Melissa Melewsky is an attorney at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, where she advises and represents news media organizations in open records cases. She said she’s not aware of any similar instances emerging in Pennsylvania, but it’s also unclear if anyone has looked.

If it is happening, “it’s not getting a lot of press coverage,” she said.

Liz Wagenseller, executive director at the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, said her office has not yet dealt with any open records cases involving encrypted messaging apps. Records requesters can submit an appeal to the agency to challenge a public entity’s partial or full denial to any request.

But, Wagenseller said, she has observed that some public officials struggle to keep their work communication channels separate from personal ones.

“Work phones can be expensive,” Wagenseller said. “I also think some people just don't think through the bazillion ways to communicate.”

Of the Lancaster County elected officials who were signed up for Signal, WhatsApp or Telegram, four spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline about their use of the apps: Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot, Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, Democratic Lancaster City Council Member Izzy Smith-Wade-El and School District of Lancaster Director Luis Morales.

Trescot said he uses Facebook’s WhatsApp and the Chinese-owned WeChat to communicate with friends and contacts in other parts of the world. Trescot lived and worked in China for several years when he was a business executive.

According to Forbes, WhatsApp and Telegram were the fourth- and fifth-most downloaded apps in the world, with 395 million and 329 million downloads, respectively.

Morales told LNP | LancasterOnline he uses Signal to communicate with friends and family, and Smith-Wade-El said he and his campaign staff working on his run for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives used Signal and WhatsApp to message each other.

Sturla, for his part, said he didn’t even know he was signed up for WhatsApp and doesn’t recall ever using it.

All four officeholders said they had never used the encrypted apps in their roles in elected office. Trescot was appointed last year to fill the remaining term of former Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman and cannot seek another term.

Lancaster city Council Member Janet Diaz, who is signed up for Signal and WhatsApp, provided an emailed statement: “I never use it for any government business.”

Republican county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino declined to speak to LNP | LancasterOnline about their use of encrypted apps.

The apps show Parsons is a user of Telegram and that D’Agostino is on the Signal app.

Republican state Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl, is on WhatsApp and Signal; he did not respond to a request for comment.

East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones, who is registered on Telegram, also did not respond to requests for comment. Jones is the Republican nominee for the race to represent the 98th Legislative District.

LNP | LancasterOnline submitted open records requests asking for any correspondence of public business from each of the 10 officials on an encrypted messaging app, and is awaiting responses.

Lancaster city’s open records officer invoked a 30-day extension for LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for any records of public business conducted on encrypted apps by Smith-Wade-El and Diaz to verify their denials of doing so.

Private life vs. public life

End-to-end encryption technology does not by itself thwart or avoid open records laws, particularly in Pennsylvania, experts said.

“The law's clear that if public business is being transacted in any forum, the law reaches those communications,” Melewsky said. “So the fact that they're using a Gmail email account for example, or a Telegram messaging app, doesn't really matter. What matters is the content of the records.”

Melewsky, however, also said the presence of public officials on apps like Signal could still raise eyebrows.

“Of course public officials have personal lives, they're allowed to use encrypted apps in their personal lives. But as a public official, having it may create an appearance of impropriety,” Melewsky said.

Aaron Mackey, a senior staff attorney at the advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation, said public officials using end-to-end encryption services is not alone a cause for concern, since they are usually subject to open records laws as they are in Pennsylvania.

And just because a messaging platform uses end-to-end encryption doesn’t mean they’re easier to avoid government transparency laws. But other technologies have emerged in popular messaging services like Signal that make it easier to delete messages with hardly a trace of them ever having existed.

“The ability to delete communication or text is not unique to encrypted communications,” Mackey said. Most email and text services allow users to delete messages, and some have the option to automatically delete them after a certain period of time, he said.

When asked, Trescot, Smith-Wade-El, Sturla and Morales said they don’t think new policies or laws are needed to prevent public officials from abusing privacy technology. But clear protocols of communicating on channels that are easily searchable for open records officers should be a priority for any public entity, they said.

Smith-Wade-El said reserving communications for public business to easily searchable records like a city email account is part of the training new council members receive at the city.

“I think it would live within the spirit of the laws very much to say, ‘Look, if you're doing official business you do it through official channels and you expect that the public will know and be able to know what public business you're conducting,’” Smith-Wade-El said.

Trescot sounded a similar sentiment.

“I'm still a believer that most of the people who work in government understand where that line is drawn and use it,” the county commissioner said.

Much like the discovery of Michigan state police using Signal, if an official government action has no paper trail when records are requested, “and there's no email that leads you there, then how did you get there?”