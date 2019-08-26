What happens to unsold clothes in thrift stores? Why are deaths ruled natural or accidental on coroner's report? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

"There are so many clothes donated to thrift shops in Lancaster County. What happens to the clothes that do not sell?"

Nationally, according to the Associated Press, many articles of clothing are recycled or trashed before they hit the thrift shop sale floor.

The aforementioned options are also what most thrift stores will do with clothes that don't sell.

"Not-for-profits will often give clothing to recycling companies who find other uses for the fabric. Otherwise, the items will go in the trash," writes Claire Hettinger for the Associated Press.

Here's what local thrift stores and consignment shops do with their unsold clothes:

Lancaster thrift/consignment shops - Basura: "If they don’t sell over a period of time I just end up donating them or giving them away," says Jae Santiago, owner of Basura Thrift Boutique in Lancaster city. Santiago says they give the clothing to shelters or family. - Salvation Army: "Items that cannot be sold or that do not (after four weeks on the sales floor) sell in our store are, as much as possible, recycled via third-party vendors we partner with," Tim Raines, Marketing and Development Director with Salvation Army, told LNP + LancasterOnline. Clothes can be turned into textiles, according to Raines. "Depending on different criteria, [they can be] resold or turned into other products, such as wiping rags and insulation." - Twice Found, LLC: "Whatever we don't sell we donate to a nonprofit thrift shop in Denver called Second Street," says Melanie Stoycos, owner of Twice Found, LLC, a consignment shop in Lancaster city. "I figure if I donate to a nonprofit, the money they make will go to help help less fortunate people in the long run."

Question submitted by Billie B.

"For the coroner's report: What is the difference between natural and accidental deaths? What does accidental include?"

According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni, for a death to be ruled natural in the coroner's report, it needs to be a "result of natural medical processes."

This includes cancer, heart attacks and old age, among other medical ailments.

For a death to be considered accidental in the coroner's report, it has to be the result of accidents, injuries, or actions with unintended consequences, Diamantoni said.

This covers a wide range of incidents from car crashes and slips and falls to drug overdoses.

It also includes if the "death was caused by an injury and the person would not have died otherwise."

An example of this, Diamantoni explained to LNP + LancasterOnline, would be if someone was in the hospital with a broken hip, but ended up having complications with blood clots, which ultimately lead to their death.

The coroner's report would rule the death accidental because the broken hip was the catalyst that led to someone's untimely death.

Question submitted by Debbie J.

