Seven Lancaster County school districts have yet to announce whether they will adhere to Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health order requiring individuals to wear a mask inside school buildings.

Depending on their decision, schools and their employees may face steep penalties, including lawsuits, loss of credentials, fines and even jail time, government and school officials said. However, it remains unclear how vigilant the state will be in enforcing the mandate, as well as how concerned parents are supposed to call attention to schools that fail to follow the rule.

The school mask order, effective next Tuesday, comes amid an alarming statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, including among children, that is filling hospital beds due to the highly contagious delta variant. Despite that, as well as the reported benefits of masks, the majority of Lancaster County school districts began the school year mask-optional, and some appear to remain resistant to a mask requirement.

Officials with school districts that have not announced they will follow the order have said they are still evaluating with their legal counsel whether it’s a valid, legally binding mandate, something most school boards promised to follow in the health and safety plans they approved over the summer months.

County school districts that haven’t announced their plans, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, are Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Ephrata Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco.

What happens if they decide to ignore the order?

According to a state Department of Education spokesperson, who referred a reporter to the department’s list of frequently asked questions about the order online, the order is legal under the Disease Prevention and Control Law, and schools should enforce it as they do other state laws.

School officials who fail to adhere to the order could lose the protection of sovereign immunity – a protection that comes with being a government entity – and, therefore, may personally face lawsuits from those who are affected by the official’s attempt to ignore the order.

Those who violate the Disease Prevention and Control Law may be charged with a criminal summary offense, with the potential of fines and jail time, the law states.

Individual school employees could lose their credentials under the educator misconduct portion of the school code, according to a letter the Warwick School District administration sent to families Wednesday.

“Unless or until a court of competent jurisdiction issues an injunction against the Secretary of Health regarding the implementation and enforcement of the Secretary's mask order effective on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the school district is obligated to comply with the provisions of that order,” the letter stated.

The order also “supersedes any directives about masking outlined in Octorara’s Health and Safety Plan approved by the board of school directors,” Octorara Area School District Superinendent Michele Orner said in a letter to families Tuesday evening.

The order states schools must require and enforce the use of face coverings indoors regardless of a school’s health and safety plan – with few exceptions, including for students with certain medical conditions.

The Department of Education spokesperson did not answer a reporter’s question about how parents or school employees can issue a complaint against a school district that’s failing to require and enforce the mask mandate.