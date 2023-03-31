Where is Samuel Lazar and what happened with his criminal charges related to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol?

The 37-year-old Ephrata man was charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes in July 2021. He was recorded on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence.

An NBC reporter spotted Lazar’s mother and sister at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 17, and NBC reported, citing “a source familiar with the proceedings,” that Lazar was scheduled to be sentenced that day.

However, there are no entries in Lazar’s criminal docket for March 17 or since to show what happened.

And Lazar is not in federal custody. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Lazar was last in its custody on March 13, when he was being held at its Philadelphia detention center. Lazar was transferred there Feb. 7 from the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg.

Adorian Lazar, of Elizabeth Township, said he hasn’t spoken to his brother since before March 17 and, though his mother and sister were in Washington on March 17, he said they were confused as to what happened and no one has given them answers.

He said the situation is frustrating.

“I’ve no idea how this is working out, or why some sort of determination isn’t being made, but I guess that’s for Sam and his lawyer to figure out, and can only assume that whatever is going on, they’ll let us know when things are actually figured out,” Adorian Lazar said earlier this week. “I personally give up on trying to understand any of this process.

Adorian Lazar said Friday his understanding is that his brother is in a prison, though he doesn’t know which one.

Lazar’s attorneys have not responded to requests for information.

Patty Hartman, spokesperson for the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Friday said, “There is no publicly available information at this time” regarding Lazar’s case.

Lawrence F. Stengel, who served 14 years as a U.S. District Court judge — and his final year as chief judge — in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, said whatever proceeding Lazar appeared at could be sealed by a judge.

But that would be “the exception rather than the rule because the courts are public. And court records are open unless there is a compelling reason to keep them under seal,” Stengel said.

Examples of compelling reasons are the safety of a defendant or another person or the defendant may be cooperating, Stengel said.

Still, according to Stengel and David Haas, a criminal defense lawyer in Florida and former federal prosecutor, in common practice, when something is sealed, the docket would show that, and the sealed item would not be available.

“I’ve had sealed sentencing hearings, but judges usually don’t seal the whole thing, just what deals with cooperation or sensitive matters,” Haas said.

“It’s unusual for someone just to fall off a docket without some sort of entry,” Haas said. “Cooperation seems the most likely explanation on this. But I would worry about the impact of the First Amendment unless there’s something extraordinary the government can show.”