A fatal car crash is over in seconds, but the investigations can take months, or a year.

Crash investigations are a collaborative effort between police officers, specialized investigators and assistant district attorneys to determine what caused the crash and what, if any, charges are warranted.

In some crashes, charges follow in a relatively short time. For example, in perhaps the most high-profile fatal crash of the last decade in Lancaster County, police charged Debra Slaymaker-Walker on Dec. 7, 2018, just over a month after the Oct. 26 crash that killed Warwick High School juniors Meghan Keeney and Jack R. Nicholson. In July 2020, Slaymaker-Walker pleaded no contest to the crash and received 10 years probation.

Other investigations, however, can take much longer. Maxwell Miller pleaded guilty in August to running a stop sign before the crash at Route 72 and Lititz Road that resulted in his 10-year-old sister Libby Miller’s death. Police filed charges on Aug. 1, and court documents show he pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, nearly six months after the Feb. 9 crash.

And Northern Lancaster County Regional police charged Cesar Torres with homicide by vehicle and other charges on April 14, nearly a year after they say he crashed into the vehicle carrying Mount Joy siblings Brandie Leigh Kasper and Leonard Christian Kasper on May 22, 2021. Torres waived his formal arraignment in county court and is scheduled for a status conference on Sept. 8, according to court documents.

Lancaster County Detective and CRASH team supervisor Greg Wahl said that while the length of an investigation varies, the goal doesn’t change.

“That’s all we’re looking for — the truth of what happened,” Wahl said.

Investigating, reconstructing

“The reconstruction starts at the scene,” Wahl said. “We have to (memorize) the scene, to capture the scene.”

When a crash occurs, the first step for any responding officer is to determine whether it was a crime, County Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier said.

If an officer suspects a crime occurred, they call a crash team to the scene. In Lancaster County, there are four teams covering different regions, and they aid the responding agencies in mapping out the crash, collecting evidence and making sure the road where the crash happened reopens in a timely manner, Wahl said.

Lancaster County Detective Greg Wahl said that while some townships will address issues with certain intersections, perceived trouble spots aren't the main reason for fatal crashes. Often, collisions occur because of human factors, Wahl said. If it's snowing and a crash occurs, that means weather may have played a role in the crash, Wahl said. But if it's snowing, someone driving 70 miles per hour and they crash, human factors play a significant role. "Traffic is traffic, and people will be people," Wahl said.

If officers think a crime took place, assistant district attorneys respond to the scene of the crash and begin investigating, Blazier said. Each county determines whether their assistant district attorneys can respond to the scene of fatal crashes, Pennsylvania State Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Brent Miller said.

“If I see it in person, I get it,” Blazier said. “It’s hard for me to pick up a phone, hear a description and understand every detail of the crash.”

All responding agencies begin noting different evidence from the crash, such as tire tread, to determine the speed of the car moments before and during the collision, Wahl said. Mapping software and procedures allow the officers to further investigate how the crash occurred when the scene is clear.

“Once the scene is clear,” Wahl said, “that’s really just the start of the investigation.”

Vehicle inspections allow investigators to gather information from before or during the crash, Wahl said. Cars built after 2013 usually have an event data recorder (ERD) in them, which collect car accident data, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Some of the data these devices collect includes:

• Pre-crash vehicle dynamics and vehicle system status

• How fast the vehicle was going before the crash

• Driver inputs

• Vehicle seat belt usage and deployment status

• Post-crash information, such as weather or not an automatic collision notification system was activated.

Timeliness of the investigations

Analysis of that evidence also takes time.

In one crash Wahl investigated, one person died and the other was hurt after being thrown from the vehicle. Wahl said the investigative team needed to prove who the driver was, and they did so by retrieving DNA evidence from the driver’s side airbag.

“We can watch a 60-minute episode of ‘CSI’ where labs will come back in minutes,” Blazier said. “In real life, labs are taking five or six weeks just to get blood results back. It’s a long, drawn-out process.”

What aspects are considered in a crash reconstruction? Crash reconstructions involve investigators looking for specific evidence at a scene to determine what led to a crash. Reconstruction takes the following factors into account: • Speed analysis • Roadway analysis (weather conditions, roadway conditions, etc.) • Sight distance analysis • Time and distance analysis • Atmosphere conditions • Phone analysis • Blood analysis • Witness statements • Vehicle inspections • Crash-sequence analysis • Road evidence, such as skid marks SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Talking to witnesses can also add more time to the investigation. Witnesses may initially be unconscious or unable to speak, Wahl said – even after they do talk, investigators have to corroborate the witness’ account with physical evidence.

If a witness provides new information, investigators have to go back to the drawing board, often retracing some steps of their process.

“You can’t completely rely on witnesses,” Wahl said. “It’s not that they're lying, but their minds can put things together that they didn’t really see.”

Officers also often have to obtain search warrants, which also takes time. Once a judge does approve a search warrant, especially for something like someone’s cell phone, the investigating officer, the digital forensic unit and an assistant district attorney need to coordinate a time they’re all available, Blazier said.

“The analysis itself takes a lot of time to pull all of that information and narrow it down to what we’re looking for,” Blazier said.

Case load is also a factor – while they might investigate a fatal crash that recently happened, Blazier said most investigators are also juggling other investigations.

In Lancaster County, there are 28 assistant district attorneys who litigate criminal cases, according to the district attorney’s website. In Philadelphia County, there are 300 assistant district attorneys, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney website.

Lancaster County’s assistant district attorneys often have hundreds of cases at one time in various stages of investigation, Wahl said.

“If this was the officer’s sole purpose in life, the ADA’s sole purpose in life, maybe things would move faster, but that isn’t reality,” Wahl said. “This isn’t a TV show. That’s unfortunate, but it’s true.”

Though she said only a small number of fatal crashes result in charges being filed, Blazier said investigators want to make sure that when charges are warranted, they fit the crime.

“That’s why these things sometimes take more time,” she said. “We can make sure we’ve explored all possible charges and whether we’re meeting our verdict.”

Where do recent cases stand? • Police charged 18-year-old Anya Myers on June 7, more than two months after they say she hit Samuel S. King, 43, who was riding a scooter in West Lampeter Township on April 27. Police said Myers was using her cell phone while driving when the crash happened. Sgt. Steven Heinly with West Lampeter Township Police cited the crash reconstruction and getting phone records as factors that added time to the investigation. Myers is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death. Court documents indicate she waived her formal arraignment and her case is in the county court system. • Police continue to investigate the June 25 crash along Willow Road in East Lampeter Township that killed 16-year-old Conestoga Valley high school student Tyreese Smith. Police said Smith, 17-year-old Tyler Zook and 18-year-old Amalie Wendt were in a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that went off the road shortly after midnight in the 500 block of Willow Road, rolling several times before it came to a stop. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

In cases of a single-vehicle crash or if the person who would have been charged dies, the district attorney’s office keeps a report of the crash and a letter is sent to police departments declaring the case closed.

In some cases, attorneys must determine the extent of the crime before determining the charges.

“We don’t want to charge somebody who isn’t in a position to be charged,” Wahl said.

“We want to get it right.”