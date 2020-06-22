Below is a look at the status of some of Lancaster County’s major annual events
This list will be updated as statuses change and announcements are made. The list is organized by date, according to when the event was originally scheduled. They are then listed alphabetically by month.
If you’re looking for information on an event and don’t find it here, please contact site producer Brian Cass via email, bcass@lnpnews.com. Additionally, if you have any information on an event that may be canceled and you don't see it listed below, contact the site producer with any information you may be able to provide.
Recurring
Long’s Park Summer Music Series
Status: Canceled (usually begins in June). Select concerts will be presented virtually.
More info: longspark.org.
Renaissance Faire
Status: No change; planned for Aug. 8 to Nov. 1, 2020.
More info: parenfaire.com.
May
Flavorfest
Status: TBD; organizers posted a message online saying they are still evaluating the situation.
More info: parenfaire.com.
June
Annual Benefit Auction for Clinic for Special Children
Status: Canceled for 2020; new date June 19, 2021.
More info: https://clinicforspecialchildren.org/2020-union-and-lancaster-county-benefit-auctions-cancelled/
Celebrate Lancaster
Status: Being held, in altered form, around Lancaster city on Friday, June 26.
Food trucks, musicians on mobile trucks and fireworks will be scattered throughout the city to avoid large crowds.
More info: visitlancastercity.com/celebrate-lancaster/
Celtic Fling and Highland Games
Status: TBD; scheduled June 25-27.
More info: parenfaire.com/celtic.
Civil War Living History Encampment (Robert Fulton Birthplace)
Status: Rescheduled, New date Oct. 23-25, 2020.
More info: southernlancasterhistory.org.
Ephrata Brew Fest
Status: Postponed; new date TBD.
More info: facebook.com/ephratabrewfest/
Fairmount Heritage Day
Status: Canceled for 2020; new date is June 5, 2021.
More info: fairmounthomes.org.
German Sommerfest
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: lancasterliederkranz.com.
Intercourse Heritage Day
Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are June 18-19, 2021.
More info: villageofintercourse.com.
Lancaster County Carriage and Antique Auction (orig scheduled June 25-26)
Status: Canceled.
More info: http://www.bihfire.com/events/auction/
Lancaster Pride
Status: Rescheduled to Oct. 24, 2020.
More info: lancpride.com.
Lancaster VegFest
Status: Rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
More info: pavegfest.com.
Lititz Craft Beer Fest
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: lititzcraftbeerfest.com.
New Holland Summer Arts Association Arts and Craft Show
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: https://newhollandsummerarts.com/
Refton Mud Sale
Status: Canceled.
More info: refton59fire.com.
Sounds of Strasburg
Status: June concerts postponed with July shows still scheduled, subject to change.
More info: Facebook.com/StrasburgCommunityPark.
Terre Hill Days
Status: Canceled.
More info: terrehilldays.com/community-events/terre-hill-days/
July
Landis Valley Civil War Days.
Status: Canceled.
More info: landisvalleymuseum.org/events/civil-war-days-2020/
Lititz Fourth of July Celebration
Status: Pivoted to virtual events, broadcast via Blue Ridge Cable 11.
More info: lititzfourthofjuly.com.
Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: www.lititzartassociation.com/events/lititz-outdoor-fine-art-show-2020.
New Holland Entertainment in the Park
Status: Fireworks on July 4 will continue as planned with no concert. All July performances canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule concerts into September
More info: Facebook.com/NewHollandSummerArts
San Juan Bautista Festival
Status: No change; Planned for July 22-25, 2020.
More info: facebook.com/sjbhispanicfestival.
Washington Boro Tomato Festival
Status: Changed to a Tomato Feast, with food only, served from food trucks, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday July 17, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday July 18.
More info: bit.ly/TomatoFeast2020.
August
Annual Thresherman’s Reunion - steam tractors. Aug. 12-15.
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: roughandtumble.org.
Elizabethtown Fair
Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are Aug. 23-28, 2021.
More info: etownfair.org.
Gap Relief Auction
Status: No change, Planned for Aug. 7-8.
More info: mcc.org.
Lititz Lions Car Cruise
Status: No change, planned for Aug. 12, 2020.
More info: lititzlions.org.
Lititz Rotary Craft Show
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: lititzrotary.com.
Mount Gretna Home Tour of Homes and Gardens
Status: No change; planned for Aug. 1, 2020.
More info: gretnamusic.org.
Mount Gretna Outdoor Arts Show
Status: Canceled; new dates Aug. 21-22, 2020.
More info: mtgretnaarts.com.
National Night Out - Aug 4.
Status: National organization strongly recommends moving events to Oct. 6, 2020.
More info: natw.org.
September
Amos Herr Community Festival
Status: Canceled for 2020; new date Sept. 19, 2021.
More info: easthempfield.org.
AppleUmpkin Festival (Adamstown Community Days)
Status: TBD; message from organizers say a decision will be made mid-July.
More info: adamstowncommunitydays.com.
Covenanter Scottish Festival
Status: No change, planned for Sept. 12.
More info: covenanterscottishfestival.com.
Denver Fair
Status: Canceled for 2020; new dates are Sept. 14-18, 2021.
More info: thedenverfair.com.
Festival Latinoamericano
Status: Canceled for 2020, virtual offerings TBD. New date is Sept. 18, 2021.
More info: latinamera.com.
Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show
Status: No change, planned for Sept. 5-6.
More info: hlcshow.com/about.
Labor Day Hospice Auction
Status: No change; scheduled for Sept. 5-7.
More info: labordayauction.org.
Lancaster Balloon Festival
Status: Canceled
More info: https://www.ushotairballoon.com/lancaster-balloon-festival/
Lancaster Heart Walk
Status: No change, planned for Sept. 12.
More info: heart.org.
Lancaster Music Fest (Buchanan Park)
Status: No change, planned for Sept. 12.
More info: lancastermusicfest.com/about/
Long’s Part Art Festival
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: longspark.org.
Marietta Garden Tour
Status: Postponed; new date forthcoming.
More info: mariettacommunityhouse.org.
New Holland Fiddlers Picnic
Status: No change; planned for Sept. 7.
More info: https://newhollandsummerarts.com/
United Way Day of Caring
Status: Postponed; New date forthcoming.
More info: unitedway4u.org.
October
Brew-Chanan Fest
Status: No change; planned for Oct. 3, 2020.
More info: bit.ly/Brewchanan2020.
Lititz Chocolate Walk
Status: No change; planned for Oct. 10.
More info: lititzchocolatewalk.com.
TASTE! Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits
Status: Canceled for 2020.
More info: https://gourmetshows.com/gourmetshows.com/
Turkey Hill Fallfest
Status: Canceled; new date is Oct. 10, 2021.
More info: wiov.com/fallfest.