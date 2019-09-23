What does Ephrata police’s gun range proposal include? [Q&A]

Ephrata Police Department has proposed a training shooting range in Adamstown Borough.

The following are some questions and answers about what the proposal includes.

Where will it be?

The proposed range would be built on borough-owned land at 234 Adamstown Road, a wooded area less than a half mile east of Route 897. Police would set up a plan to lease the property, according to Ephrata police Lt. Thomas Shumaker.

How big will it be?

The range would have 10 shooting lanes, eight that are 6 feet wide and 150 feet long and two that are 12 feet wide and 300 feet long.

Police originally proposed barriers made of piles of dirt, but they have since discussed building military-grade walls, according to Mark Bansner, vice president of Adamstown Borough Council. The walls — wire containers filled with sand and earth — would also minimize the noise level, he said.

A shed would be kept on the property for equipment but not for firearms or ammunition, Bansner said.

Compare the rendering with the Google map embedded below:

How often would it be used?

The minimum number of training days per officer is 16, according to police. Each officer would train with up to 800 rounds of ammunition per year for a total of 28,000 to 30,000 rounds, police said. Police might use the range up to 30 days per year, according to Shumaker.

The range would typically be used between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. There would also be nighttime training — starting after 4 p.m. — and for those trainings, police would notify neighbors 30 days in advance, police said.

The range wouldn’t be open to the public. Other police departments could ask for permission to use the range.

How would residents known when the range is in use?

Police would place flag poles with red flags at each corner of the range, and signs would be posted around the range during training.

An announcement would be made over a PA system and a police vehicle siren would sound 15 minutes before a training session. This would be repeated two more times before the range is used, police said.

Why not use the other county ranges?

Ephrata police have issues with scheduling conflicts and transportation to other county ranges, including a range run by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and the indoor range at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, according to Bansner and Shumaker.

Also, police want to do reality-based training that includes vehicles and obstacles, Shumaker said.