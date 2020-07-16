Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he would be changing the guidelines for restaurants and bars due to Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases rising at "an alarming rate."

The following changes are now in effect:

- Nightclubs are shut down

- Bars are closed, unless they have a dine-in option

- Restaurants are limited to a 25% capacity

- Indoor events and gatherings with 25 or more people are prohibited, though houses of worship and gyms are largely exempt.

Do you agree with his new restrictions? Let us know using the poll below.