Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he would be changing the guidelines for restaurants and bars due to Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases rising at "an alarming rate."
The following changes are now in effect:
- Nightclubs are shut down
- Bars are closed, unless they have a dine-in option
- Restaurants are limited to a 25% capacity
- Indoor events and gatherings with 25 or more people are prohibited, though houses of worship and gyms are largely exempt.
