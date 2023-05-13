Barbara Shultz of Manheim Township wrote to The Watchdog to say she reads the restaurant inspections weekly in LNP | LancasterOnline, either when they come out Fridays online or in print Sunday.

That didn’t surprise The Watchdog: Restaurant inspections are among the most popular news items we publish.

Officially, they’re called “retail food inspection reports'' because they cover anyplace selling food to the public, not just restaurants. Think gas stations, schools, pharmacies — even Sweetish, the candy store in downtown Lancaster.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves — and Burkhart’s reason for writing.

“I see many infractions that could make a customer sick and the restaurant is given a failing grade. Some of them have been cited for the same violation multiple years in a row. If they fail, why are these restaurants not closed to the public until they clean up their act?” Shultz wondered.

Shultz, who is retired, knows a thing or two about food safety. In the seventies, she worked at the Manheim Township McDonald’s on Oregon Pike for 10 years.

“The inspector would always show up unannounced on a Friday at lunchtime when we were bombed,” Shultz said. “And of course, the manager had to go off the floor, go with the inspector, go all around and everything. So I know … they can catch you with your pants down.”

Safeguarding public health

To try to answer Shultz’s question, the Watchdog spoke to Shannon Powers, the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, which handles most inspections across the state. And the Watchdog spent part of a morning with Kim Wissler, senior health officer for Lancaster city, which does its own inspections.

Lancaster and other municipalities across the state that do their own inspections follow Pennsylvania’s Food Code, whose purpose is “to safeguard public health and ensure that consumers are provided food that is safe, unadulterated and honestly presented.”

“Whether it’s the state doing the inspection or the municipality doing the inspection, it’s the same set of standards, the same body of laws … so that in Pennsylvania, wherever you eat, the restaurants are subject to the same set of standards,” Powers said.

Pennsylvania’s code is based on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which marked 30 years in 2022 and comes in at a whopping 668 pages. (Warning: Both codes can take you down rabbit holes.)

In Pennsylvania, eating and drinking establishments must be inspected once a year and inspections are unannounced. If violations are found, inspectors return to check if they’ve been corrected. Inspectors also respond to complaints from the public.

According to Powers and Wissler, inspectors look at two categories: foodborne illness risk factors and good retail practices.

Foodborne illness risk factors are things such as employee hygiene, the storage and cooking temperatures of foods and whether food comes from an approved source. There are 28 items to check for, and violations must be corrected immediately. Even though they’re corrected, the reason for the violation is still put on the report.

Good retail practices are less likely to cause significant illness, but are still important: Are gloves being used properly? Is there adequate ventilation and lighting? Are approved thawing methods used? In all, 27 items.

Inspectors also look to see if food employee and manager certifications are present.

So, how many violations can a restaurant have before it’s shut down?

There’s not a magic number, Powers said. And most times, problems are corrected at the time of inspection or by the time the establishment is reinspected.

“The goal is largely education. The goal is not to punish people. The goal is to serve food safely and to help their business be successful,” Powers said.

There are some issues that can lead to an immediate shutdown until corrected: no hot water or a roof leak in the kitchen area or a gap allowing vermin to enter, Powers said.

“The presence of vermin is one of the most frequent reasons a restaurant is shut down,” Powers said.

Tagging along for an inspection

Wissler has been doing restaurant inspections for the city for 23 years. She also does lead inspections, pest control and other duties.

That the city does its own inspections shows it’s an important issue for the city, she said. Especially given Lancaster has become such a foodie town.

“You form more relationships with people and I think that, generally speaking, the compliance has improved because of that. Also, the laws have become a little bit more stringent. People understand that food safety is important,” Wissler said.

COVID-19 also has raised awareness of sanitation and food safety, she said.

Wissler and The Watchdog drove over to the Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie on West Walnut Street.

Again, the inspections are unannounced, but Wissler said she picked Rachel’s because she figured owner Rachel Martin would be OK with a reporter and photographer tagging along.

Martin was game.

The Watchdog asked Martin if she dreads when Wissler shows up.

“Yes and no. No, because I love her and she’s amazing. And she’s super fair and does a great job, and also no because we do our best here. My staff is really great,” Martin said.

The yes?

“It's hard to keep everybody on top of everything all the time because if you ever read the (regulations), there’s a lot. And so to keep everybody on top of everything is very hard,” Martin said. “And even when you’re doing your best, you can’t always get every little thing. You’re constantly just trying to find ways to improve your own systems so that when they do come, you can do your normal thing. … They’re super tough and fair. But that’s what you want.”

Rachel’s kitchen bustles with employees making crepes and assembling them into different meals and serving customers.

Wissler quickly goes about her inspection, managing to stay out of the way of staff.

She points out some of the things she looks for to The Watchdog. Employees wearing hair and beard guards? Check. Surfaces clean? Check. Customer utensils wrapped in napkins instead of placed on tables? Check.

Wissler points out various requirements, such as sinks with three basins for washing, rinsing and sanitizing; shelving, so that products are stored at least 6 inches off the ground; labeling on food containers, such as for the white bucket containing onions.

We move over to the walk-in freezer and refrigerator. Wissler takes out one of her three thermometers to check that the hashbrowns, strawberries, bacon, cucumber, beans, eggs and such are being stored at the correct temperature. They are.

The inspection lasts about 20 minutes. Rachel’s passes.

Notice problems?

