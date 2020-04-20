What do Lancaster County park rangers do? Here's a day in the life.

What do Lancaster County's park rangers do, exactly?

It seems like the answer should be obvious. But most county residents don't know, said Ben Arnold, the chief park ranger for Lancaster County.

Park rangers are law enforcement officers. But the specifics of their duties are a mystery to most, Arnold said.

LNP | LancasterOnline joined the Lancaster County park rangers for an afternoon earlier this year to see what a typical day looks like in Lancaster County Central Park, and we asked Chief Arnold a few questions.

What do park rangers do?

To put it simply, Lancaster County parks rangers "protect and preserve" the nine county parks, Arnold said. The Lancaster County parks include D.F. Buchmiller County Park, Lancaster County Central Park, Chickies Rock County Park, Conestoga Greenway Trail, Conewago Recreation Trail, Lancaster Junction Recreation Trail, Money Rocks County Park, Speedwell Forge County Park and Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area.

The parks cover 14 municipalities in Lancaster County, Arnold said.

The county's six rangers patrol the parks from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 365 days a year, Arnold said.

On a normal day, the rangers begin at Lancaster County Central Park and then head to one of the nine county parks to begin patrolling. Arnold said that the rangers are allowed to head to any of the nine county parks, but there's typically at least two rangers stationed at Lancaster County Central Park since it's the biggest park.

From there, the rangers patrol the parks by car, foot or bike.

During LNP | LancasterOnline's tour with Arnold and Park Ranger Alex Manwiller, the two rangers stopped their patrol vehicles several times — once to pick up a spare tire littering the park, another time to alert a park visitor that cleaning vehicles is a violation, and again to check on wood duck boxes along the Conestoga River.

Arnold said a majority of the rangers' interactions with park visitors are positive.

The rangers educate visitors on the plants and animals in the park and help them find their way through the hundreds of acres.

Rangers with backgrounds in environmental science work closely with Lancaster's naturalist department to teach programs and workshops.

And as rangers enforce the park rules, they try to provide warnings in an educational manner so that visitors understand the importance of preserving the recreation spaces, Arnold said.

Park rangers responded to 730 calls for service in 2018, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Those calls include animal complaints, medical emergencies, law violations, vehicle accidents and more.

Medical Emergencies and Crisis Intervention

Providing emergency services, such as first aid, is also a big part of the rangers' duties.

Rangers are trained in CPR and using automated external defibrillators.

All six rangers are also trained in crisis intervention and members of Lancaster's crisis intervention team which deals with incidents involving mental health emergencies.

In 2017, Ranger Ryan Gajecki assisted a man who was moments away from shooting himself at the Greenway Trail.

Gajecki was able to get the man to hand over the loaded revolver and transported the man to a local hospital where he was able to receive help. On his way to the hospital, the man told Gajecki that after seeing the patrol car, he decided against pulling the trigger. He said that Gajecki's presence was a "sign from God."

Gajecki received the Life Saving award from the Lancaster County Parks Department and a letter of commendation from the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

The rangers respond to suicidal visitors several times a year, and occasionally, a couple times a month.

"A lot of people come here to be alone with their thoughts, so we deal with [suicidal visitors] quite a bit," Arnold said. "But rarely do they actually follow through with the act in the park."

However, all six of the rangers have had to respond to suicide attempts on park property, Arnold said.

December 2019, the department shared that an anonymous note had been found at Chickies Rock and conveyed the author of the note was "suffering through hard times."

The department wrote, "We are hoping this post may reach that person. We will gladly extend the helping hand that you asked for. There are so many resources available to those suffering."

Along with the written post, the department included a photo with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.

The Facebook post was shared over 1,800 times.

What's the difference between park rangers and police officers?

Park rangers — just like police officers — are able to issue citations and make arrests.

But instead of protecting a single municipality, the park rangers patrol and protect the nine parks in Lancaster County.

Park rangers possess a lot of the same tools police officers do: sidearm baton, taser, radio, pepper spray.

Rangers also have shotguns — these are used most often to shoot deer struck by vehicles, as there is no way to rehabilitate a deer injured so severely.

"It's the most humane way," Arnold said.

And they have handguns, just in case.

The rangers attend routine firearms training and drills with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Arnold said.

Can a park ranger arrest me?

To reiterate: yes, a park ranger can arrest you if you were to seriously violate a park regulation.

But that doesn't happen too often, Arnold said.

If a crime is serious enough, Lancaster County Park rangers will likely call in the local police department for investigations and charges.

Arnold noted, however, that "citations and arrest make up a very small portion of our enforcement actions."

What are the park rules and regulations?

The Lancaster County park system's ordinances cover guidelines for issuance of permits, the operation and parking of vehicles, horses, littering, biking, vandalism and more.

Click here to see the county park system's park rules and regulations.

What kind of violations do park rangers see most often?

On a daily basis, park rangers see a wide variety of violations — like engaging in sexual activity, shooting paintballs, throwing rocks over a cliff, camping without a permit or using illegal drugs.

Arnold said that — if he had to guess — the most common violation would be guests staying at the parks after dark. All of the parks are open sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year.

He said the second most common violation is visitors bringing alcohol into the parks, which is prohibited.

What training do park rangers receive?

Park rangers in Lancaster County are required to have at least an associates degree in parks and recreation, resource/wildlife management, environmental or earth science, social sciences, criminal justice or similar fields. And if not a higher education degree, the ranger needs an equivalent amount of relevant training and experience.

Once a ranger is hired, they must complete a lethal weapons training course.

After they've obtained their lethal weapon certification, they'll spend 12 weeks training on proper patrol techniques and working with Ranger Nathan Cuba, who oversees the field training program.

The key to being a park ranger, though, is having passion and dedication for the outdoors, Arnold said.

"You got to love the outdoors and you got to be passionate about wanting to protect it," he said.