What do Amish, Mennonite, rumspringa mean? A guide to terms used in Lancaster County's Plain community

Here are some frequently-used Amish-related words and their definitions:
Plain Sect Community
Characterized by living separately from the world, these Christian groups include the Amish and various Mennonite and Brethren groups. Most are of the Anabaptist movement, which traces its roots to the Protestant Reformation.
Amish
The Amish make up a group of traditionalist Christians that originated from Swiss German Anabaptism. The Amish are best known for their plain dress and aversion to technology. While all Amish people share common beliefs, practices vary from congregation to congregation. Within Lancaster County, there are 229 Amish districts — each with different rules and regulations.
Mennonite
While often mistaken for the Amish, more conservative sects of the Mennonite faith differ quite a bit from the Amish. Most use electricity and drive cars and tractors. However, other sects of the Mennonite faith have assimilated into mainstream culture.
English
If you're not a part of the Plain Sect community, you're what the Amish call English.
Gang
While the Amish Mafia does not exist, Amish gangs do. LNP sat down with Charles Jantzi, psychology professor at Messiah College and researcher of Amish youth, who explains what an Amish gang is and how it impacts Amish teens. A gang is like a youth group. The video below offers a more full explanation.
Rumspringa
In popular culture, rumspringa has been represented as an opportunity for Amish youth to go wild. This isn't exactly correct. Rumspringa is a period during which an Amish teen has more freedom. Around the age of 16, Amish teens join gangs, which greatly determine how rebellious their rumspringa experience will be. Fancy gangs might allow more of an "English" experience, while plain gangs will be more conservative. Most Amish teens stick to the boundaries of their gangs during rumspringa.
A young boy watches the one of the many auctions at the Refton Fire Company's 23rd annual mud sale in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Everything from horses to hammers, antiques and farm equipment was up for auction.
A horse yawns while it stands under a tent prior to being auctioned off at the Refton Fire Company in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. This was the 23rd year of the mud sale that helps benefit the fire company.
Horses stand under a tent prior to being auctioned off at the Refton Fire Company in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. This was the 23rd year of the mud sale that helps benefit the fire company.
A broken-down snowmobile is seen at the Refton Fire Company's mud sale in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. This is the 23rd year for the mud sale that helps raise money for the volunteer fire company.
Scooters rest up against a building at the 23rd annual Refton Fire Company mud sale in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Everything from horses to hammers and hand-knitted bonnets were up for auction.
A young boy eats his lunch behind an auction tent at the Refton Fire Company's mud sale in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019. This is the 23rd year for the mud sale that helps raise money for the volunteer fire company.
A Sinclair gasoline antique sits behind one auction tents at the 23rd annual mud sale at Refton Fire Company in Willow Street, Saturday, June 29, 2019. The auction had everything from hammers to horses and benefits the fire company.
From horses to hammers: scenes from Refton Fire Company's mud sale [photos]
Hundreds of people packed the grounds around the Refton Volunteer Fire Company for its 23rd annual mud sale on Saturday, where everything from horses to farm equipment to hay and bonnets were auctioned off.
