On Saturday at Crystal Park, Lancaster city residents honored Dave Porter the best way they knew how — coming together through basketball.

The springy slap of basketballs hitting the pavement mixed with the music reverberating through the park Saturday as a rotating crowd of about 50 smiling children and adults celebrated the late Lancaster legend.

It was a live image of what Porter had envisioned when he created half-court Tornado Alley in his backyard 20 years ago and opened it for local children to use.

“He’s smiling on us right now,” said Kasena Thomas, a member of the West Crystal Volunteers, who organized Saturday’s celebration in memory of Porter.

Thomas, who’s five boys all played basketball at Tornado Alley, had chills as she spoke about the importance of Porter’s work and the positive impact that it has had on the community.

Thomas knew Porter for roughly 12 years and saw first-hand the impact that his Tornado Alley had on the community and the kids in it. She wants to continue doing the work that Porter started 20 years ago.

People ranging from age seven and younger to adults were shooting hoops and swinging on the swing set just outside of the basketball court Saturday.

Free pizza was available for everyone and anyone, a nod to Porter’s love for pizza, a treat he would buy every Sunday for everyone at Tornado Alley. People chatted and laughed with one another while basketball games were taking place on the two fenced-in courts. It was a day of togetherness for the community, the main goal of Porter’s vision.

“We as a community wanted to show that love back to Dave that he showed to us,” Thomas said. “This is beautiful.”

Lancaster City Council member Janet Diaz made an appearance at Saturday’s event, where she presented John Porter, Dave’s brother, an award for his work, efforts and impact in the community over the 20 years of Tornado Alley.

Bobby Graybill, a friend of Porter’s, said that Porter wouldn’t have wanted anything more than Saturday’s festivities to be done in his memory.

“He would appreciate this,” Graybill said.

Thomas, who spearheads many West Crystal Volunteers community events, plans to have an event remembering Porter yearly, continuing the legacy that Porter left behind.

“He was a leader for our children,” said Thomas. “Our goal is to keep that going.”

Thomas’ community events have been a hit, with more and more turnout for each one.

However, she recognizes that this event is particularly special.

“He would’ve loved this,” said Thomas.

Thomas said that it is up to the community to keep each other safe and be leaders and examples for each other, just like Porter did for them.

“My purpose is to give back to the community and the kids,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that the West Crystal Volunteers’ next event is a Double Dutch tournament on July 22 at Crystal Park.

“I want to bring people together,” said Thomas on her efforts within the community.

Porter, who died in May three years after a lung cancer diagnosis, was a local icon for many people in the community. He founded Tornado Alley, a place for kids to play basketball, in April 2003.

Porter was also a photographer and would take pictures at youth basketball games around Lancaster city. Porter had a website setup specifically for all the action that happened at Tornado Alley. Parents were able to purchase the photos, but Porter would often give photos for free to parents who could not afford them.

“He was always a generous guy,” Graybill said.

Porter hosted different basketball-centric contests at Tornado Alley, giving cash prizes to winners.

Tornado Alley didn’t die with Porter, however. Thomas said that Tornado Alley remains active, and she plans to make sure that the basketball hot spot continues in memory of Porter.

“What Dave started, we’re going to keep it going.”