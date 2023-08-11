Climate change is a global problem that can feel overwhelming when you’re talking with family, neighbors or co-workers.

We’ve heard a question from people in a Climate Solutions focus group, and at WITF community engagement events: What can I do about climate change?

It’s no one person’s responsibility to solve climate change.

Scientists say there need to be significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, which are mostly driven by the burning of fossil fuels.

But there are answers to the “what can I do” question.

Climate Solutions spoke to experts to find out what you can do to make a difference. We’ll post new tips each week.

