For the second consecutive year, high school seniors might not have a traditional prom.

That means no dresses or suits, no corsages, no fancy limos or after-parties.

Or does it?

Even with many Lancaster County school districts putting the kibosh on the typical prom this year due to lingering concerns related to COVID-19, some students and parent groups will undoubtedly try to organize their own event to recognize seniors.

Plus, not all school districts are canceling prom. Some are hosting their own modified, masked and socially distant gathering.

So, what are your plans? We want to know.