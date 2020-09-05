Lititz Opens Up June 5 2020-5.jpg
Lititz residents took full advantage of Lancaster County moving from red to yellow and hit the streets and local restaurants and shops in the Borough Friday evening June 5, 2020.

 ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf has placed a handful of restrictions on restaurants, which includes allowing just 25% capacity at a time and abiding by social distancing rules.

Many restaurants have created outdoor dining areas to better accommodate their guests and adequately social distance them. 

Since nearly every restaurant has adapted this approach, we wanted to know which restaurants with outdoor dining areas you like the most.

Share which eatery you enjoy the most in our survey below.

