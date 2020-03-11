If Elizabethtown Area school board members didn’t know where the community stood on a plan they’re considering to close two of the district’s four elementary schools, they do now.

About 150 residents came to Tuesday night’s school board meeting in support of Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools – two casualties in a plan the school board is considering as a way to realign resources and ultimately cut costs.

Dozens of concerned parents and students voiced their opposition to the potential school closures during a public comment period that lasted over two hours. They praised the two schools – and the faculty and staff inside – for their welcome, caring atmosphere and emphasized the harm larger, campus-style schools can do to children.

“There is a sense of community in these small schools that cannot be replicated,” Kathleen Miller-Amick, of Elizabethtown, said.

Earlier in the meeting, district Superintendent Michele Balliet shared the results of a monthlong study into consolidating elementary schools. She said it was her “ethical and moral obligation” to conduct the study.

“We understand and respect that there’s a tremendous amount of emotion in this room,” Balliet said, adding that she understands there is a “fear of change, of what-ifs and unknowns.”

The board, she said, has two options: continue with an estimated $14 million renovation project at Rheems or move forward with two larger “community schools” – the existing Bainbridge and East High Street elementary schools.

With the district’s plan to move sixth grade to Elizabethtown Area Middle School and third grade to Bear Creek School in summer 2021, elementary schools remaining moving forward will serve students in kindergarten through second grade.

Balliet said a projected decline in enrollment districtwide and steep costs to renovate Rheems led Elizabethtown to consider consolidation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education projects enrollment to decline from about 3,900 now to 3,500 in 2028-29.

With debt incurred from the Rheems renovation, Dan Forry, the district’s director of finance and operations, said Elizabethtown would need to dedicate a 1.3% tax increase each of the next eight years to debt service. Assuming a 3% annual tax increase, Forry said, that leaves just 1.7% for other factors such as increasing teacher salaries and pension obligations.

Many residents said Tuesday paying extra taxes is better than seeing Rheems and Mill Road close.

“I’d rather pay the price in taxes than have my kids pay the price,” Kathleen Miller-Amick, of Elizabethtown, said.

To make room for the extra students from Rheems and Mill Road, the district would embark on an estimated $5.7 million to $6.6 million renovation project at East High to add a new, two-story classroom wing, Forry said.

Balliet added that even with the surge of students from Rheems and Mill Road, the district would stay below its class size target of 23 students at the primary level.

Right now, average class sizes at Rheems and Mill Rhoad – two of the smallest elementary schools in the region with about 230 students and 190 students, respectively – range from about 14 to 25, Balliet said.

Average class sizes would range from 20 to 21 under the proposal at Bainbridge and East High, Balliet said.

It’s unclear how the employees at Rheems and Mill Road would be shuffled around, but, according to school district spokesman Troy Portser, no teachers are expected to lose their jobs. Principals might be placed in an administrative position at another school, he said.

Support staff, however, could take a hit.

“Could there be some losses?” Portser said during a five-minute break following Tuesday's lengthy public comment period. “Potentially.”

With a decision on how to move forward expected at the March 24 school board meeting, residents on Tuesday implored the board to keep Rheems and Mill Road.

“We have something incredible, and you have an amazing opportunity to stand up for it,” Melissa Groff, of Elizabethtown, said.

“What are you willing to sacrifice?” she later asked. “Because in scenarios like this, there has to be a sacrifice, and it should not be the children.”

Donald Bailey, of Elizabethtown, said Mill Road is almost as old as him. But, like aging people, aging buildings can be fixed, he said.

“Once I get both knees replaced, I’ll be as good as new,” he said. “So fix it up.”