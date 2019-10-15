Violent crime rates varied substantially among five central Pennsylvania cities in 2018, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program. The cities have populations ranging from 25,000 to 88,000.
Harrisburg led the way, with 1,080 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Lebanon had the lowest rate, at 322 per 100,000.
Violent crimes are defined as murder and nonnegligent homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
York's violent crime rate, at 1,019 per 100,000, was slightly below Harrisburg's. Lancaster and Reading had rates significantly lower.
Reading's rate was 702 per 100,000, and Lancaster's was 701 per 100,000.
Murder rates
Murder rates can vary eratically from year to year, and in 2018 Lancaster's was unusually low, ranking it far below those in York and Harrisburg, according to the FBI data.
Lancaster had only 3.3 murders per 100,000 residents last year. That compares to rates of 45.3 in York, 30.5 in Harrisburg, 21.5 in Reading and 7.7 in Lebanon, according to the FBI.