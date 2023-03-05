Anyone who has taken a drive through rolling Lancaster County farmland has likely noticed plenty of corn and soybeans.

Crops that will no doubt be on abundant display again this year. But keep an eye out for more vegetables, tobacco and wheat.

“Every year we’re seeing more and more vegetables being grown,” said Jeffrey Graybill, agronomy educator with the Penn State Extension. “A lot of that black plastic that they lay down to grow peppers and tomatoes and things like that.”

The New Holland area has long had notable vegetable production given its heavy concentration of conservative Mennonite farmers and the Leola Produce Auction, Graybill said.

“But now, with the opening of the produce auction in Oxford, you have some folks down that way in the southern end who are doing more vegetables because there is — or at least they’re trying to develop — a market down there,” he said.

By mid-April, the Oxford Produce Auction in Chester County — off Route 1 a few miles from Lancaster County — will run auctions three days a week.

‘Top notch’ product

In January, auctions were only Wednesdays. Lines of carts were loaded with overflowing boxes of potatoes and greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

A husband-and-wife auctioneer team ran two bidding opportunities simultaneously on both sides of each aisle, quickly moving down them as the crowd followed their rhythmic, repetitive pied-piper cadence.

Jerry Hollinger maneuvered swiftly between the two sides making a quick cellphone call here, sniffing some Swiss chard there and buying quite a bit.

Hollinger grew up in Lancaster County and now lives in Maryland, where he owns three restaurants, including J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in Silver Spring — named partly as a nod to Hollinger’s Farm Market in Ephrata, which his parents ran for years.

Hollinger frequently hits the Leola and Oxford auctions to source fresh produce for his restaurants and to sell to chef friends around Washington, D.C.

“After this I’m going to get some herbs down the street, and I’m going somewhere else to get some eggs,” he said. “I was (at a farm) in New Holland this morning at 8 a.m. picking up some spinach.”

Hollinger grabbed a great deal on mixed greens at the auction. The arugula he bought was a bit more than he’d probably pay through his wholesaler.

“But the quality is better. A lot of this is cut the day before. It holds really well,” he said. “The greens here are fantastic. Top notch.”

Brock Rohrer, who lives in Paradise, was there bidding on hay for his family’s Homestead Hay Co. in Cochranville. But he peeked in on the fruits and vegetables.

Rohrer, 24, wasn’t quite a teenager when the Oxford auction first opened.

“As I’ve grown into adulthood, I’ve seen it grow and grow, especially with the farmers — particularly the Amish farmers — who don’t have a ton of land,” he said.

Amish sellers and buyers — several from Lancaster County — were in the auction majority that day.

“A lot of times they have a condensed area, only so much space. And growing produce is a good way to get your price per acre a lot higher,” Rohrer said. “It’s a lot more labor. But they can do it. When you’re stuck with two acres you can’t do a lot. You can grow produce. And it works really well for them.”

MORE FROM PROGRESS: How Lancaster Farms are working to improve environmental and economic health

Tobacco and wheat

Tobacco is another crop covering more Lancaster County fields.

“Acreage has been going up, especially among the Amish and conservative Mennonites because it’s very labor intensive, and they tend to have family labor, things of that nature,” Graybill said.

For the specialty tobaccos grown in Lancaster County — like the Pennsylvania type 41, which is used for cigar wrappers — pricing has been good, Graybill said.

The price of milk is another story.

“We actually lost over 100 dairies from Lancaster in the last two or three years, and I would say three-quarters or more of those were small Amish and Mennonite dairy farms,” Graybill said. “They’ve got to come up with an alternative. Tobacco would be one. Vegetables another.”

Wheat also has the attention of many farmers across the board.

“There was a huge jump in price when Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The price spiked higher, and lots of farmers were able to take advantage of the highest prices they ever sold their wheat,” said Richard Cole, purchasing manager for Snavely’s Mill in Lititz, one of the oldest flour mills in North America.

“Those few months of high prices put wheat back on the front burner for many who were making decisions on how many acres to plant.”

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture — National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that planted-for-harvest wheat in 2023 is estimated at 37 million acres, up 11% from 2022.

“That is the highest acreage since 2015,” Lance Honig, USDA-NASS’s crop branch chief, said during a livestreamed briefing. “Prices have been strong, and so farmers have responded.”

The percentage increase wasn’t as significant in Pennsylvania as in other states.

“Big increase in Texas,” Honig said. “Of course they abandoned a lot of cotton, and so they’ve got open ground to plant winter wheat.”

Cole said he would like to see even more wheat grown in and around Lancaster County, noting that there historically has been a decent straw market and that farmers also can plant soybeans after wheat.

“When you add the wheat income with the straw and soybean income, that combo makes enough returns per acre for many to show a lot of interest,” Cole said.

The local climate is not conducive to growing hard wheats, Cole said.

“We don’t get as high a protein in the wheat as they do out in the west,” he said, adding that most commonly locally grown soft red wheat typically ends up in pretzels, cakes and pastries.

Trying new things

James Wilson wants to grow wheat for pasta. He and his brother run Wayvine Winery and Vineyard in Nottingham in Chester County, just over a covered bridge from Lancaster County. They are also partners in Tulip Wine Bar, which opened last year in Philadelphia.

Early this year, Wilson was having trouble finding the specific kind of wheat seed he wanted for Tulip’s pasta but was still hoping to get some in the ground before spring. He already arranged to borrow another farm’s milling equipment.

“It’s more like your hobbyist grain machine. They’re pretty cool for someone like me (looking to do) three or four acres. I could probably harvest all that at once and knock it out in a day,” he said. “If it’s good, I’ll probably just buy one of my own and have it at the farm.”

The first year of wheat — whenever that happens — should be enough to support Tulip and a couple of other restaurants that their partner also has ownership in, Wilson said.

“And then if everything goes smooth, I could probably be doing 10 acres the following year and might actually have some to be able to sell to different people,” Wilson said. “We’ll see. It’s still in its earliest stage.”

About 18 acres of grapes are the marquis crop at Wayvine. But many more acres of farmable field surround those.

Most of them are rented to a farmer who rotates through corn, soybeans and wheat.

Wilson said that farmer — who is himself planting more acres of wheat than usual this year — is well aware that he’ll eventually be able to lease fewer Wilson family acres.

“We’re looking to do some more niche products. Even create some wildflower fields with trails so that when the public comes out, they can wander through to the vineyards … get a better grasp of what we can actually do out here,” Wilson said. “This whole land doesn’t have to be just corn and soybeans.”

More from Progress 2023