Lancaster County residents could soon have access to police communications, which have been restricted for the past two and a half years.

In response to the George Floyd protests, County Commissioner Craig Lehman on Tuesday proposed reversing a 2017 decision to restrict public access to the system, which he voted against.

The matter could go to a vote on August 4.

At the time, Commissioner Josh Parsons and former Commissioner Dennis Stuckey sided with the argument from the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association that the change was needed to protect police safety.

Parsons, now questioning the credibility of the association, said he is open to changing his vote, possibly tipping the scales in favor of opening the system for public listening.

"(When I voted to encrypt), it was based largely on the chief's credibility and on the assumption that they were acting in good faith," he said. "That trust has been broken."

At Commissioners’ meeting this morning, the board is discussing the police raidio system. They are considering reversing the decision to encrypt it. Commissioner Parsons says since that decision, the chiefs of police association has lost credibility. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) June 23, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an hourlong discussion Tuesday, the board of commissioners, the county's attorney, various Lancaster County police chiefs and District Attorney Heather Adams discussed the encryption.

Lehman said he introduced the idea to allow access two weeks ago in response to protests and because encryption of the system gave police a false sense of security while simultaneously having the possibility of breeding mistrust among the public with a perception of law enforcement communications happening in secret.