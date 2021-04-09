There are so few homes for sale in Lancaster County right now, prospective buyers are taking some extraordinary measures to land the home of their dreams.

Cash offers are up, bidding wars are in and houses are attracting offers even before they are advertised for sale. Some buyers are forgoing home inspections in an effort to make their offer more attractive.

If you’re looking for or recently purchased a home in Lancaster County, we’d like to hear what you’re doing or did to make your offer as attractive as possible.

