After 42 years with WGAL, anchor Kim Lemon signed off for the last time on Wednesday.

Lemon said her goodbye to her colleagues and viewers during Wednesday's broadcast.

"The moment has arrived," Lemon said during the broadcast. "What a wonderful journey the past 42 years have been at WGAL."

Lemon thanks several of her colleagues and coworkers, saying she was "proud to hold you among my dear friends."

She also thanked her devoted viewers, some of which span several generations.

"When you tell me that you've watched me since you were little, and now your children and your grandchildren watch, well it makes my heart want to burst," she said.

You can watch Lemon's full goodbye segment here.

WGAL also posted a video thanking Lemon for her years at the news station: