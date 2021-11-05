WGAL's Kim Lemon is retiring.

"It has been a privilege to come into your homes every night and in some ways become part of your family. I have viewers tell me, I grew up watching you and now my children watch you and now my grandchildren watch you. It is a humbling experience," Lemon said in an announcement that will be played at the end of tonight's 6 p.m. newscast. "I will miss my talented and kind coworkers here at News 8 and I will miss you."

Lemon has been with the station for 42 years.

Last October, another longtime WGAL anchor, Ron Martin, announced his retirement.

This story will be updated into Friday evening.