After nearly 50 years as a journalist, WGAL's sports anchor Mike Hostetler announced he is retiring.

Hostetler made the announcement during Monday night's broadcast.

"I know what folks are saying - 'Mike, how can somebody who looks younger than Clint Eastwood be retiring?'" Hostetler joked during the broadcast.

Hostetler has been with WGAL for 33 years of his 46 years in the business, according to the news agency. His last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.