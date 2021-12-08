A member of WGAL's morning news team will join the evening newscasts to take the place of Kim Lemon.

WGAL announced Wednesday that Jere Gish will co-anchor the 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts on weekday nights. Gish is currently an anchor for WGAL's News 8 Today on weekday mornings.

Gish grew up in Lancaster County and has been with WGAL since 2009. Gish takes over for Lemon, who retired in November after 42 years with the news agency.

Gish will start his new role on Monday, Dec. 13.

“This truly is my dream job. I grew up watching WGAL 8 and it has been a great honor to work with many of the journalists who inspired me to pursue the profession,” Gish said in a news release. “This TV station has earned the trust of the community over many decades. The key now is to continue earning it every day. I look forward to taking this next step in my career and I’m excited for the challenge of maintaining a long history of excellence.”

Gish received an Edward R. Murrow award for "Troubled Waters," a series of reports on the cleanup effort of the Chesapeake Bay. He has also won several Emmy awards for reporting and anchoring, including an Emmy for "Open for Business," a series of reports in which he followed three Susquehanna Valley entrepreneurs as they opened new businesses in the middle of a slow economy.

“WGAL News 8 has a high standard of trusted, ethical journalism that started over 70 years ago,” said WGAL 8 President and General Manager Justin Antoniotti in the release. “Jere exceeds those standards and truly embodies what commitment to excellence means. His extensive knowledge and love for the Susquehanna Valley make him the perfect fit to bring viewers the news every weeknight.”