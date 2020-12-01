Chuck Clark, an audio engineer at WGAL, has died of COVID-19 complications after a 50-year tenure at the news station.

Clark, 70, worked behind the boards from the age of 20 until Nov. 28 when he was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by WGAL.

Clark passed away two days later, with his wife, Queenie, by his side.

In November 2019, Clark was inducted to the WGAL Hall of Fame, the first staff member to receive the honor while still employed. Clark began his tenure at the station in 1969, and oversaw dozens of technical changes while doing everything from directing to overseeing audio on broadcasts in the half century that followed.

WGAL anchors Janelle Stelson and Jere Gish reminisced on Clark as a happy and genuine person quick to laughter. Others at WGAL also remembered Chuck on Twitter.

CHUCK CLARK, our beloved colleague... and more than 50-year employee of @WGAL died today of Covid-19.As you can see, he lit up the News 8 studios on a daily basis with that smile.Chuck's death is a profound loss for all those who loved him-- including his WGAL family. pic.twitter.com/7GUY0YNWJ0 — JanelleStelsonWGAL (@JanelleWGAL) December 1, 2020

Wow. This hits home and hits hard. I will miss Chuck and will pray for his soul and his family. https://t.co/u4Enhu9xpr https://t.co/u4Enhu9xpr — Joe Calhoun (@JoeCalhounWGAL) December 1, 2020

Our hearts our heavy today at WGAL. There are many people who work behind the scenes at WGAL and Charlie Clark was the bedrock of making our news look and sound great. This is a real gut punch and we will miss him deeply. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/uD0kZwtS2c — Brian Roche WGAL (@BrianRocheWGAL) December 1, 2020

Read more: