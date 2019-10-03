Wet roadways have played a factor in two crashes that happened early Thursday morning in Manheim Township, according to police.

Police responded to two crashes that happened within 30 minutes of each other this morning. There were no injuries in either crash.

The first crash happened at 6:42 a.m. on Pleasure Road at Deer Ford Drive, when a vehicle lost control, left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree, police said.

The second crash happened at Oregon Pike at Eden Road at 7:09 a.m., when a truck left the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Manheim Township police are urging drivers to pay attention with with morning's rain.

"Drivers are reminded to slow down, pay extra attention, and refrain from using hand-held devices," police said in a release. "Drivers should also be using their vehicle headlights and taillights when precipitation is falling or visibility is limited."

