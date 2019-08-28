Frosty, wet and white.

Wet and wild.

Wet snow, blustery and colder.

Those are some of the conditions almanacs are using to describe the upcoming winter.

Farmers’ Almanac says the up and down temperatures may remind you of a “polar coaster.”

Several almanacs recently released their 2019-20 winter outlook.

Here’s what they are predicting:

Farmers’ Almanac

The Farmers’ Almanac is calling for “another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter” for most of the country, with Lancaster County straddling the line between “cold, wintry mix” and “frosty, wet & white” on its map.

The almanac is “red flagging” the beginning of January over the eastern half of the U.S. because of a storm track it expects to deliver “frequent bouts of heavy precipitation” along with strong and gusty winds.

“Take note that January 4-7 and 12-15 could, depending on where you live, mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet and ice,” according to the almanac founded in 1818.

Baer’s Almanac

Lancaster-based Baer’s Agricultural Almanac & Gardener’s Guide is predicting a wet start to winter, which officially begins Dec. 21.

According to the almanac’s 195th edition, Dec. 20-23 will bring wet snow to the Northeast with the month ending on a blustery and colder note.

“It looked pretty cold throughout, but I didn’t see what I could say is a lot of snow,” said Linda Weidman, the almanac’s editor.

She predicts that it will snow in the beginning of January and continue to snow on an off, but “nothing major.”

There is a chance of light snow for Christmas and a white New Year, but it also could just be rain, she said.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a warmer-than-normal winter for the region it lumps Lancaster County into.

The 227-year-old almanac says snowfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south.

The snowiest period will be at the end of November and mid- and late January, early February and early March.

Specific dates it highlights for snow, although it does not include amounts, are Nov. 23-30, Jan. 13-17 and 27-31, Feb. 1-6 and March 1-7.

Meteorologists

Meteorologists contacted by LNP would not comment on the almanacs’ predictions, saying it’s too early to accurately forecast the upcoming winter.

“We’re still researching and going through our process,” said Max Vido, a long-range meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College.

AccuWeather plans to publish its winter outlook at the end of September.

“One of the things we’re seeing this year, at least November, is that it will be much milder than last November. And that generally could go into December,” Vido said.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center tentatively forecasts that December through February will have a 50% to 60% chance of above-normal temperatures and equal chances for precipitation in Lancaster County.

And from September through December, its outlook favors above normal temperatures — which could continue into winter.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said his winter outlook would be released in late October or early November.