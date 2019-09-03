The westbound lanes of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township have been reopened Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the day.
A tractor trailer and eight or nine other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor.
The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. near Cloverleaf Road, the supervisor said.
Two people were taken to an area hospital, and two people were treated at the scene, according to the supervisor.
Officials also cleaned up a diesel fuel spill from the tractor-trailer.