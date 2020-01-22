A West Virginia man will stand trial in connection to a February 2019 shooting in Lancaster city.

Raquee McNeil is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and robbery.

The 23-year-old Charlestown man is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail.

The Lancaster County district attorney's office said McNeil set up a drug deal to buy 2 ounces of marijuana from a man on Feb. 19, 2019, in a parking lot in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

According to police, McNeil and Chappell Joe Williams got into a vehicle, where Williams shot the man as he moved to get the marijuana.

Police said McNeil did not pull the trigger.

Williams, 40, faces the same charges as McNeil, plus two additional firearms charges. He waived his preliminary hearing and is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The man who was shot suffered wounds to his leg and chest but survived. He is expected to testify at McNeil’s trial, accoridng to the district attorney’s office.

At McNeil’s preliminary hearing Wednesday, public defender Alex Spade argued McNeil was in the back seat and had no part in the shooting and said it was possible McNeil didn't know a shooting would happen.

District Judge Andrew T. LeFever ordered McNeil to stand trial.

Though McNeil’s charges were filed on Feb. 25, 2019, McNeil was only recently arrested in West Virginia and extradited to Lancaster County.

