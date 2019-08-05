Last year brought a lot of rain and West Nile to Lancaster County, with two local deaths attributed to the mosquito-borne virus.

Olivia Bingeman, Lancaster and Lebanon’s Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program coordinator, said this year is looking much better so far.

The program samples about 50 groups of mosquitoes a week and in Lancaster County has found just four mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus to date, she said.

That’s “definitely slower” than both last year and the relatively minor 2017 season, she said.

State records show that by the time West Nile surveillance ended last September, in Lancaster County the disease had been confirmed in 14 humans, 453 mosquitoes, four birds and 12 other animals.

“While it does look like we’re having a down year, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s no risk,” Bingeman said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She recommended people work to limit mosquito populations in their area by eliminating even tiny amounts of standing water, and take precautions such as wearing bug repellent.

Mosquito problems tend to be pretty localized, she said: “A lot of times if someone’s having a significant issue with mosquitoes, it’s probably down the street or in their backyard.”