West Manheim Township officials in York County approved an ordinance Tuesday night designating the community a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The supervisors’ 4-1 vote drew a brief cheer from some of the more than 80 people in attendance.

The ordinance, which goes into effect Sunday, bars township officials from spending municipal dollars or resources to enforce gun-related laws they’ve deemed unlawful or a threat to their constitutional right to own and carry firearms.

Existing laws would stand, but future legislation, including prospective assault-weapons bans and red-flag laws, would not be enforced, supervisors said.

Violating the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 30 days in jail.

Supervisor Terry Rynearson was the only member of the five-member board to vote against the ordinance, which he described as an “overreach” in limiting local authorities’ ability to enforce certain laws. West Manheim Township has its own police force.

Rynearson said he likely would have supported a broader version, especially because he knows gun ownership is important to many of the township’s about 9,000 residents.

The rural township is about an hour and 15 minutes south of Conoy Township in Lancaster County, where a similar resolution is being considered.

Alicia Rouscher, a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance coordinator working in York County, said she plans to introduce the ordinance to municipal leaders across the area.