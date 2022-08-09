West Lincoln Avenue in Lititz is expected to be closed for several hours into Tuesday evening, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive had been closed earlier on Tuesday due to a truck and trailer pulling down utility lines and poles. No injuries have been reported.

As of 3 p.m., PPL is on the scene cleaning up wires and making sure that the downed wires are working properly and safely before re-opening the road, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Traffic-control crews are on the scene directing traffic, but motorists should try alternative routes, if possible.