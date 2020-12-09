A West Lampeter Twp. woman was sentenced to state prison for the 2017 death of a toddler, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

Angela Diaz, 40, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison for the death of 2-year-old Brooklyn March.

“Today, we remember 2-year-old Brooklyn March, who was taken from us by Angela Diaz,” Shapiro said in a press release. "Diaz now faces the consequences of her actions and will go to prison for a long time."

Shapiro continued to say that his office will continue to hold child abusers accountable and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Diaz was charged in 2017 after police were called to her home and found Brooklyn unresponsive, police said.

At Hershey Medical Center, it was found that the toddler suffered from malnutrition and brain trauma from "a severe impact while in Diaz's custody and care," police said.

Diaz watched Brooklyn for approximately four months while Brooklyn's parents resided in Georgia, according to police.

"Experts in the field of child abuse injuries concluded that the child’s death was a result of physical child abuse," the attorney general's office said.

Diaz kicked and body slammed Brooklyn after she vomited from eating an egg and olive sandwich, the attorney general's office said. The impact caused separation of the child's retinas and bleeding in the brain.

During Diaz's preliminary hearing in 2017, West Lampeter Township police Detective Steven Heinly outlined March’s autopsy report, testifying the girl had zero body fat during the autopsy and was very skinny right before she died.

“As she was laying on the hospital bed, you could see every bone in her body,” he said.

Following a preliminary hearing in 2017, Diaz's defense attorney Chris Tallarico said he wasn't so sure his client should be accused of homicide.

“Everyone I've talked to, and there are no witnesses saying she ever had any intent to harm this child. Everyone I've seen inside and outside the family. Dozens of people. Nothing but love. (Brooklyn) was much better cared for here, unfortunately, then when she was with her biological parents,” he said following the hearing.

Troy March, Brooklyn's father, told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2017 after Diaz was charged that he "trusted her with everything."

Diaz pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in September before Lancaster County judge Howard Knisely, who also ruled Wednesday's sentence.

