A West Lampeter Township man was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run crash along a West Lampeter road Wednesday morning, according to West Lampeter police.

Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. to find 43-year-old Samuel S. King, of Houser Road, lying unconscious in the road with serious head injuries, police said in a news release. A damaged scooter was found near King.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who did not identify King, said his office was still determining the cause and manner of death of a man killed in a fatal crash in West Lampeter Township.

The striking vehicle was not in the area, but was later found around 2:30 p.m. following a day-long investigation, police said. It was not clear where the vehicle was found or if its driver was also located.

Attempts to reach a police detective for additional information Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.

This article has been updated to clarify where King lived.