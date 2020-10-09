A West Lampeter man who in 2019 hid from police in his grandfather's attic, before collapsing through it, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

A jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before convicting Joel L. Santiago of felony flight to avoid apprehension, the district attorney's office said.

Santiago, 22, hid from officers trying to serve a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault on July 15, 2019 (though the specific charge wasn't allowed to be discussed in court).

Santiago was hiding in his grandfather's attic when officers arrived at the house, and the district attorney's office said that Santiago ignored dozens of commands to surrender, including from his pleading grandfather.

Officers deployed a police K-9 around the time that Santiago began to move around in the attic, which caused the ceiling to collapse, dropping Santiago into an upstairs bedroom, the district attorney's office said.

When the collapse happened, the police K-9 was startled and responded by biting an officer's leg, according to the district attorney's office.

Santiago will be sentenced following a background investigation.