A woman who was using her cellphone when she struck and killed a man on a scooter in West Lampeter Township last year is serving three years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Anya Myers, 19, of West Lampeter, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death, a summary offense, in January.

West Lampeter police said Myers was “manipulating a cellular phone” when she hit Samuel S. King, 43, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road on April 27, 2022. Police said Myers told them she thought she hit a phone pole on her way to work, according to charging documents.

Exactly how Myers was using her phone was not clear. Myers’ attorney declined comment Monday.

A passerby called police after finding King, of West Lampeter, in the road around 7 a.m., according to police. His damaged scooter was found nearby.

Police used private surveillance cameras in the area to trace the license plate of Myers’ car and found it in her driveway later that day. Police said Myers cooperated in the investigation.

In addition to probation, Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller ordered Myers to pay $4,500 restitution, a $1,000 fine and about $2,930 in court costs.

In another recent distracted-driving case, a man who had been looking at his phone’s GPS just before he hit a horse and buggy in Salisbury Township on July 11 pleaded guilty to two traffic violations.

Pennsylvania State Police said by the time Bryce Taylor, 41, of Lititz, looked up from his phone, his Ford Explorer was right behind the buggy on Old Philadelphia Pike at Martin Road and he was unable to avoid a collision.

The buggy overturned and its four occupants were ejected. They were taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including possible broken bones and head injuries. The horse ran away before police arrived, and its condition could not be determined.

On July 24, Taylor pleaded guilty to careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes before District Judge Raymond Sheller and was ordered to pay about $270 in costs.

According to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13% of all crashes in 2021 involved distracted drivers. Those crashes killed 3,522 people and injured an estimated 362,415.