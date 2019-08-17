When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: After long discussions, the board made a unanimous vote to deny rezoning the property of Gerald and Jewel Garber on Long Rifle Lane from agriculture to medium-density residential.
Background: Gerald Garber shared that if the property were rezoned, he would potentially use it to build residential homes. In 2004, the Garbers bought a 6-acre portion of his family’s larger farm property, where he has lived for over 20 years. Garber stated that the land had always been zoned as residential since he has lived on it, but by July 2006 after a rezoning process, the township’s planning commission changed it to an agriculture district without his knowledge since it is legal to rezone land under 10 acres without prior approval from the owner.
Why it matters: This situation is just one example of the overarching subject of land development and growth in West Lampeter Township that will help inform the upcoming comprehensive plan that outlines the township’s mission and vision.
Community input: Five residents of Broadmoor Drive voiced their concerns of increased traffic and the loss of farmland. Other supervisors said they worry about the impact residential development would have on agriculture and the loss of a buffer zone. Supervisor Randy Moyer stated that he’s not sure the township has the infrastructure to support the activity more residential homes would bring to that area.
Quotable: “The township has to figure out what we’re trying to do. Are we trying to preserve farmland, or aren’t we? And I think this is part of the discussion,” Supervisor Barry Hershey said.
In memoriam: The board of supervisors, along with community members, honored the life of former Willow Street fire Chief Michael Reese by presenting a memorial plaque to his family before the start of the meeting.