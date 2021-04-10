The West Lampeter Township Police Department launched a new registry this week to better serve residents with special needs, the police department announced.

The voluntary Special Needs Registry that launched Wednesday is open to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in West Lampeter Township, the police department said in a news release.

Applicants provide first responders with vital information regarding their special needs, emergency contact information, a physical description and a current photograph that will be kept in the registry, according to the news release.

The registry was created to help police and other first responders better assist residents with special needs in the event of an emergency, police said. All information on the registry is confidential and will only be used by first responders during an emergency.

Each registrant will be provided with optional decals that can be placed near the front entrance of their residence or on a vehicle to indicate to first responders that the resident has a special need, police said.

Special needs could include Alzheimer’s or dementia, autism spectrum disorder, diabetes, Down syndrome, epilepsy, electricity or oxygen dependency, difficulty hearing or deafness, intellectual or developmental disabilities, life-threatening allergies, mental illnesses, mobility impairments, obesity, PTSD, sight impairment or blindness or speech impairments, police said.

Residents looking to join the program can do so by completing a registry form at westlampeterpd.org.

Registration forms can be delivered online, dropped off at the police department during normal business hours, or mailed to 852 Village Road, P.O. Box 296, Lampeter, PA 17537.

West Lampeter Township police is the second agency in Lancaster County to offer such a registry, joining the Manheim Township Police Department that launched their own program in 2020, according to the news release.