West Lampeter Township police are starting a new voluntary registry of privately owned surveillance cameras in what they say is an effort to help investigators, the department announced Monday.

The new voluntary program will allow officers to review maps and determine which cameras may offer a view of criminals or criminal acts during an investigation, police said in a news release. Investigators would then contact the cameras’ owners to determine if their cameras contain usable video footage.

The program is intended to help give police a hand during investigations, police said, “but it is most definitely not to be utilized as a live feed.”

“It is merely one more investigative tool to aid us in solving and preventing criminal activity,” they added.

The registry itself is free to join, and the data and location of the cameras can only be seen by police, according to the news release.

Criminals can often be seen on surveillance footage entering or leaving areas where crimes are committee, police said. Criminal acts are also occasionally recorded.

“Crimes often take place in areas where a criminal believes their activities will go unnoticed,” police said. “It only makes sense that they would try to operate in the shadows.”

Businesses often rely on footage from closed circuit monitors to detect, deter and identify criminals. Private security cameras have since become widespread as the technology has advanced and become cheaper.

Cameras can be enrolled in the registry on CrimeWatch at www.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/westlampeterpd.