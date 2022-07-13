West Lampeter Township supervisors have elected to use the township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for long-awaited infrastructure projects not directly tied to pandemic-related revenue losses.

ARPA rules allow municipalities to use up to $10 million dollars of their federally allocated funds for nearly any general fund expense, and the township will do exactly that with its $1.67 million allotment.

Among the township’s first priorities is a $70,420 request from the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority to fix the outfall of a sewer line that runs through the township. Stream bank erosion is causing sewage from the 20-year-old line to run into the Conestoga River, project engineer Tom Donohue said.

Supervisors approved the request contingent on the approvals of Lancaster and Pequea townships, which also use the line. The sewer authority requested $16,920 and $12,600 from Lancaster and Pequea townships respectively to fulfill their obligations. West Lampeter’s request is bigger because the township uses over 70% of the sewer capacity.

Supervisor Chairman Barry Hershey said he wants to make sure the other townships “come to bat” before fully committing the township’s share of the $1 million project.

Jim Whitman, chairman of the sewer authority, said the two municipalities have not yet responded to funding requests. The authority has also requested funds from the county’s ARPA pool but is awaiting word on the municipal contributions before asking for a specific dollar amount, he said.

If Lancaster and Pequea townships don’t consent, Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire expects to bring the issue back to the board in August, before county ARPA requests are due at the end of the month.

The project is set to begin and end in 2023, though an exact timeline is uncertain.

Township officials also intend to use ARPA funds to overhaul a problem intersection — a project that was in the works before the pandemic that has since escalated in cost.

The intersection of Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads is among the most traveled stretches of roadway in the township. The roads come together for about 100 feet before separating again, creating two intersections. The construction project would combine the two intersections into one and add a turn lane.

Prior to the pandemic, the township had received a $700,000 grant for what was, at the time, a $1 million project. With pandemic-related construction delays, the price tag has inflated to $1.7 million, and the state won’t be offering more financial aid.

“We could be looking at a $1 million cost for this one project next year,” McGuire said. “The board thought it was wise to just hold off before allocating a lot of these monies until we find out what this project’s actually going to cost us.”

The township should receive bids on the project by Thursday or Friday, McGuire said, which will paint a clearer picture of how much the township needs to spend.

If any ARPA funds remain after the roadway and sewer line projects, McGuire said she’d like to see it go toward stormwater management projects, which had been the township’s initial inclination for using the aid money.

The township had also sought a share of county ARPA funds. West Lampeter requested over $400,000 for sidewalk improvements on Village Road earlier in the year but was rejected because the project didn’t qualify.

McGuire said the township is looking for other ways to fund the project, which would create pedestrian access from the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA to the municipal campus.

In its place, the township recently submitted a county ARPA request to erect fencing around the police department to protect the building entrance and police vehicles. McGuire said the county is looking to fund projects focused on safety improvements, so she believes the new project will better suit its interests.

Installing fencing would cost $162,785, and the township is asking for $57,200, which McGuire said would cover the cost of two gates. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential allocations:

Total ARPA funding available: $1,669,473.94

General government services Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority outfall project: $70,420 Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads intersection project: $1 million

