A West Lampeter Township man burglarized two Dunkin’ locations and a vape shop in Lancaster County in January, according to police.

Officers were able to identify and arrest Donald Wise, 42, after they found things police say he stole inside his residence

Officers in East Lampeter Township responded to the Dunkin’ at 2021 Lincoln Highway on Jan. 1 for a reported burglary. Officers reviewed security footage and saw a man wearing tan pants, a maroon hoodie and black and tan gloves break the glass front door and take two cash register drawers, according to a criminal complaint. The man drove away in an older Chevrolet or GMC SUV with chrome accents on the bottom of the doors. The store reported a $323.56 loss.

Officers in Manheim Township responded on Jan. 8 to the Dunkin’ at 1242 Lititz Pike for a reported burglary. Surveillance footage at the store showed a man try to pry a door window open before kicking it in, according to the complaint. The man took two cash drawers and a safe for a loss of $2,770.23 and drove away in a dark green Chevrolet Blazer.

The store on Lititz Pike was one of two Dunkin’ locations police say Louis Myers Jr, 26, of Philadelphia, burglarized in late 2022. Police said Myers and another men broke a glass door of the building and stole a safe from inside. Police have since arrested Myers, the other man has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Barry Waltz of the Manheim Township Police Department said there is no connection between Wise and Myers.

Investigators connected the vehicle Wise used to a family member in Maryland, and eventually tracked him to a residence in Willow Street.

On January 26, officers with West Lampeter Township responded to Smooth Vape and Body Jewelry at 2600 Willow Street Pike after an employee coming to work found the front glass door broken. Officers found a smashed glass case inside the business and 30 vape pods costing $25 each and the cash drawer missing, according to the complaint. The complaint did not specify how much money was in the cash drawer.

Surveillance footage for the business showed a man wearing with his face covered with a balaclava prying the door open and stealing the cash drawer and vape pods, according to the complaint.

Manheim Township officers obtained a search warrant for Wise's Willow Street home and recovered an unspecified number of cash drawers, a damaged money safe, vaping products and clothing he wore during the burglaries, according to the complaint.

Police said that on an interview with detective, Wise admitted to burglarizing the three stores.

Wise is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking for the first Dunkin' incident, burglary and criminal mischief for the Manheim Dunkin' incident and burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property for the vape store burglary.

Criminal dockets indicate Wise waived his charges to Lancaster County court, and he is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 10. Wise is free on bail.