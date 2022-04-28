West Lampeter Township hit-and-run victim died of traumatic brain injury: coroner

West Lampeter Township police are continuing to investigate the death of Samuel S. King who was found lying unconscious in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road Wednesday morning.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday that King, 43, of Houser Road, died of a traumatic brain injury and the cause of death was accidental.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 717-464-2421.
Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. to find King lying unconscious in the road with serious head injuries, police said in a news release. A damaged scooter was found near King.
The striking vehicle was not in the area but was later found around 2:30 p.m. following a day-long investigation, police said. It was not clear where the vehicle was found or if its driver was also located.