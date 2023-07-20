West Lampeter Township manager DeeDee McGuire, who has overseen operations for 14 years, is retiring at the end of the year, and the township is looking for her replacement.

McGuire said she plans to stay through the end of the year, though the township has indicated interest in hiring a new manager by the fall. Lititz-based North Group Consultants will oversee the hiring process. The company helped Warwick Township find its current manager.

“It’s been an honor to work here and lead this organization for 14-plus years. I’ve worked with a lot of great employees and really supportive elected officials who have helped me along the way,” McGuire said. “I will miss the people, but I am definitely looking forward to retirement.”

North Group will bring manager candidates before the board of supervisors for interviews. Applicants are expected to have a degree in public administration or related fields and a minimum of five years of experience in municipal government.

In the week since the job opening was posted to LinkedIn, 15 people have applied.

McGuire’s salary for 2023 is $126,876.