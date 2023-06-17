Last summer, Jameson Callahan noticed a few friends up the street running a lemonade stand.

Ever since then, the 6-year-old has been asking his parents, Stacey and Jim Callahan, when he could hold one. Stacey suggested trying it during her neighborhood’s community yard sale in April, when they’d see more traffic in their quiet West Lampeter Township neighborhood.

Jameson made about $40 between the lemonade stand and selling a few toys.

“I said, ‘I don’t think we need to keep all this money, we’ve very blessed as it is,’” Stacey said. “He’s like, ‘How about we give it to the fire (company) and the police, because they help people every day?’”

Stacey said she’d “match” her son’s earnings, in hopes of teaching him the importance of giving and community. In the end, the family made a $50 donation to the Friends of the West Lampeter Township Police Department, and another $50 to the all-volunteer Willow Street Fire Company.

Bob Doyle, a volunteer from the fire company, connected with the Callahans. It’s not every day you get a donation from a 6-year-old, Doyle said. The fire company wanted to thank him with a fire apparatus parade.

On Friday, Jameson got a thank-you to remember when fire trucks drove past his Sandstone Drive house. Several of the firefighters got out of the trucks to thank Jameson personally.They gave him a fire hat, a T-shirt, a magnet, a thank-you card signed by everyone in the first company — and a round of applause.

The firefighters said he’s now an honorary member of the fire company.

Stacey said she hopes if people take one thing from Friday’s parade, it’s an awareness of the fire company – and other first responders – and how they serve their communities.

“We appreciate what they do,” she said.

And there might be more lemonade stands in Jameson’s future. His great aunt bought him a new drink dispenser to encourage more charitable endeavors.

Jameson’s mom thinks he might have a future as a first responder, too.

“I think he really enjoys civil service,” Stacey said.