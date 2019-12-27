A stream of water continued to flow down the 300 block of West King Street on Friday and city officials said the source has yet to be definitively located.

On Friday, the city called in Fluid Conservation Technologies, a Lebanon-based firm that specializes in leak detection, for the fourth time, deputy director of public works Matt Metzler said.

The firm reported it may have found something, he said, and will continue digging Monday.

Before Friday, workers had been trying to find the source of the leak for several weeks without success. In the meantime, the city has been salting the road in an effort to mitigate ice buildup.

The leak could be just about anywhere uphill of the water seen on the street, Metzler said.

Tracing minor leaks is frequently challenging, he said, and sometimes they have to turn into ruptures before they can be located.

There have been no reports of water pressure loss due to the leak, he said.

