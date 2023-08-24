Construction and water crews have finished work on the 300 block of West James Street, just east of Clipper Magazine Stadium, for the second time in just over two months because of a water main break Thursday morning.

City communications manager Amber Strazzo Righter said the issue was resolved Thursday morning and the water system never lost pressure, meaning the block will not be under a boil water advisory, where the city recommends residents getting tap water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming it or using it for any hygiene purposes.

Strazzo Righter said the break affected residents on West James Street between North Concord and North Mulberry, which has 11 residences, an apartment complex and restaurants and businesses on it.

She said there may be slight discoloration of tap water briefly after the repair because of loosened sediment in the system, but residents should be able to wash it out by running cool water from the highest level of their apartment for a short period.

Strazzo Righter said the last time crews had to repair the main on West James Street in June was to replace a valve on the water main, resulting in low pressure and a boil water advisory. She said the two repairs so close to each other is likely a coincidence and not unusual given the age of the infrastructure in the city.