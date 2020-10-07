A West Hempfield Township man pleaded guilty recently to sharing and possessing child pornography, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Rex Allen Kio, 62, was sentenced to serve 2 to 10 years in prison, register his whereabouts with police for 15 years and abide by sex offender conditions, the district attorney's office said.

Kio pleaded guilty to six felonies, including possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, which was his computer, according to the district attorney's office.

Police charged Kio after an investigation that began in June 2018, when a detective with the district attorney's office was looking for people sharing child pornography, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

At least 80 photos and seven videos depicting child pornography were found during a search at Kio's home on Stone House Lane in 2018, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators also found that Kio had "hundreds of thousands" of keyword searches for pornographic or lewd materials during a forensic examination of his computer, the district attorney's office said.

