Mike Deeley is a tireless advocate for ALS awareness.

Since being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2016, he has pushed for more funding for research and assistance for those stricken by the disease.

The 52-year-old West Hempfield Township man will continue his push Saturday when he takes part in his fourth Walk to Defeat ALS fundraiser.

The average life expectancy of someone with ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is two to five years from the time of diagnosis. The progressive nervous systems disease attacks a person’s ability to control their muscles. There is no cure.

“The difficult part is my lack of time left and all the time lost,” Deeley said Wednesday. “My goal throughout this disease has been to do as much I can, as fast as possible, and with whatever abilities I have left.”

His efforts this year have already helped him surpass his initial $5,000 goal for the walk. Deeley and his family have raised $6,000 and are hoping to reach a new goal of $10,000. He said they have raised funds through word of mouth, social media and promotional flyers.

The money will be used in the pursuit of treatments and ultimately a cure for the disease.

Like 2020, this year’s event is virtual because of COVID-19. The walk is sponsored by the ALS Association’s Greater Philadelphia Chapter. Anyone who wants to participate are encouraged to walk 1.5 miles in a location of their choice. The distance is the same if the event would take place at its usual location at the Hershey Medical Center.

Deeley and his family will walk 1.5 miles in his neighborhood Saturday morning. They will do the walk alone to avoid any chance of becoming infected with the virus.

“COVID-19 is challenging for someone with ALS. With his condition it’s been hard to get out of the house to do things and see people,” said Deeley’s sister, Kristine Donnelly, 44. “His immune system is weak, and COVID-19 could kill him. We’ve all had to take precautions around him.”

Michelle Rogers, regional engagement manager for the ALS Association’s Greater Philadelphia Chapter, urged people to hold their own event.

“To support our mission in these unprecedented times, we encourage you to host your own ‘mini-walk’ whenever works for you and from wherever you choose,” Rogers said.

There are about 30,000 people living with ALS in the United States. However, Deeley said, that number can be deceiving because the disease impacts many more people every year. ALS doesn’t just touch patients but everyone around them, he said.

“I have advocated in front of state and federal legislators. I have been in newspapers, on TV and radio,” Deeley said. “The obvious reason is to raise awareness and bring about an end to this disease. I hope in some way my efforts have made a difference in another patient’s life.”

How to donate The Hershey Walk to Defeat ALS event will be held virtually Saturday at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to walk 1.5 miles in a place of their choice. To make a donation: • Visit www.hersheywalktodefeatals.org or http://web.alsa.org/goto/team_deeley • Mail a check made payable to The ALS Association to the attention of Michelle Rogers, The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, South Central pa, 717 Market St. #383, Lemoyne, PA 17403