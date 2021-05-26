A West Hempfield Township man slapped an infant in the face multiple times and fractured the rib of another when he became frustrated by their crying, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Christopher Lee Wiker, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children, court documents show.

Wiker told investigators he slapped a 19-month-old girl in the face three times in the span of 15 minutes, causing hand-shaped bruises and injuries to her face, after he became frustrated by her crying while in the Budget Host Inn at 2140 Lincoln Highway East at around 8:30 p.m. on May 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wiker also said he picked up a 4-month old girl and squeezed her ribcage for the same reason, police said. The infant was later taken to a hospital where it was determined that she sustained a fractured rib.

Investigators were first alerted to Wiker’s actions by the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency on May 15, after a social worker there noticed a bruise in the shape of a hand on the 19-month-old’s face, according to the affidavit.

A woman told investigators that she had seen Wiker become frustrated and leave the room whenever the children would cry, often remarking “I can’t deal with these kids; all they do is cry,” police said. The woman said Wiker was “rough” with the infants, often holding them under his arms without supporting their heads.

Wiker initially told the woman that the child had fallen from her bed and struck a bedside table with her face when she noticed the girl had bruises on her face, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing for Wiker has not been scheduled, court records show.

Wiker has previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, intimidating a witness and recklessly endangering another person in 2019, to which he was sentenced to one to two years of confinement and four years of probation, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking in the same year.